Ndigbo already endangered in Nigeria, IPOB tackles Iwuanyanwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has criticised Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu over his comments that “IPOB is endangering Ndigbo and their investment in Nigeria” through its activities, countering that the Igbo were already endangered in the country.

Describing Iwuanyanwu’s comment as shameful and cowardly, the IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said the comment ”smacks of his ignorance of the real genesis of the danger to Igbo investments in Nigeria.”

It said: Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu should be reminded that he is one of the reasons Alaigbo is underdeveloped. His treachery and greed contributed hugely in retarding development of Igbo land. How many federal contracts were awarded to him for execution in South-East especially road projects? How many of them did he faithfully execute?

READ ALSO:

In case he doesn’t know, the current crop of Igbo youths are wise enough to identify true Igbo elders, and Iwuanyanwu is not anywhere close on the list. His chameleonic tricks can no longer work under the current dispensation.

We are not surprised at such loose and careless remark coming from a supposed elder like Iwuanyanwu who has always taken political advantage of every matter. He is only after protecting his wealth and investment, and certainly not speaking for Igbo interest.

”We advise Iwuanyanwu to stop advertising his ignorance of global economics by giving fake analysis of Igbo investments in Nigeria. We are aware, and it’s a public knowledge that the economic power of 54 African countries will come to $26 trillion by the year 2056. With this verifiable statistics, one then wonders where Iwuanyanwu is getting his fake claims that Igbo investments in Nigeria is already worth over $12 trillion Therefore, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu must get his records straight before coming out in public to make unverified analysis about Igbo economic power.

Besides, no matter the amount of investment Ndigbo have in Nigeria, nothing guarantees its safety under the current political structure of the country. In case Iwuanyanwu and his likes do not know, Ndigbo have remained the most endangered species in Nigeria. Their business interests and investment have remained the target of every evil policy in the country.

The torrents of barbaric and unprovoked attacks against Igbo, their investments and business interests in different parts of Nigeria predate IPOB. Who then will Iwuanyanwu say exposed Igbo investments to those attacks? Was it Kanu or IPOB that caused the genocidal attacks on Igbo that led to the civil war in 1967?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: