Ndi Anioma hails the appointment of Gen. Irabor as the Nation’s Chief of Defence Staff

We, the Anioma people of Nigeria, at home and in the Diaspora, congratulate our son, Major-General Leo Irabor on his appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CDS) by our President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari.

We are delighted that once again, our President acknowledges the abundant human resources richly inherent in our people and has made the propitious choice of assigning our illustrious son with the dutiful and strategic task of the defence, peace and safety of our dear nation.

On the part of our illustrious son, Major-Gen Leo Irabor, we are of the utmost hopefulness that his military years of training, gallant experiences, operations and strategic engagements such as the Theatre Commander “Operation Lafiya Dole”, Multinational Taskforce, Boko Haram operations and military commanding positions held by him, will speak and guide him in this new office.

We also call on fellow Nigerians from every divide to co-operate and play the favourable role that will enable him and other appointed service chiefs, to succeed as the matter of security is a matter of collective interest for all of us. It is therefore in our interest that he succeeds in our battle so that we do not flounder in the boat we have all found ourselves.

There is no doubt that the listening President Buhari, heeding national call, has laudably made a good and deserving choice, a man with vast experience and who is also a competent and patriotic officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We have no doubt that Gen. Irabor, will deliver on the target for peace and safety through the body of successes that will ultimately strengthen the nation’s formations and integrity, something we all pray for.

With patriotism, we, the Anioma people of Nigeria, call on our son on the need for the realisation of the arduous task ahead of him in which case, he should employ patriotism in totality, status of a leader, undiluted military conduct and good working relations with others at all times; all of which have spoken in his previous years of experience.

We, your Anioma brothers and sisters wish you well in this endeavour as we have no iota of doubt, whatsoever, that you will deliver honourably to make us proud and to further leave in the nation’s book, the mark of a good name of the Anioma nation as entrenched in our “ezi afa ka ego” which translates “A good name is better than silver and gold”.

Congratulations to you once again! And many thanks to Mr. President.

Uwaoma Anioma!

