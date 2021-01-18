NDDC: Stakeholders ask Omo-Agege, Amaechi, Akpabio, Oshiomhole to meet, resolve impasse

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South and Ozioruva Aliu

SOME stakeholders of Niger Delta, weekend, suggested the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi and other top All Progressive Congress, APC, leaders from the oil-rich region should urgently meet to find a way out of the heated controversy over the appointment of an Interim Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Some of the top APC leaders, including the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshimohole were said to have varying interests in NDDC and their divergences in recent past have not augured well for the region with Akpabio whose ministry superintends the interventionist agency calling the shot.

Pioneer Secretary of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, Prince Maikpobi Okareme and Executive Director, African Network for Economic and Environmental Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, who made the call, noted that the latest appointment of an interim administrator has further divided the region .

Prince Okareme said on phone: “Some of us, APC leaders in Delta state have put machinery in motion to prevail on Senator Omo-Agege to reach out to other APC leaders in the South-South and Niger-Delta to swiftly address the matter. It is important that they do so to save the region from further calamity.”

On is part, Rev Ugolor asserted: “I want to ask what are the South-South people from the region, who are in the ruling party are doing? Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other leaders in the government who are from the region what are they doing?

“They will be held accountable in future for whatever they do with the region today. Unfortunately they are not able to come together and organize themselves as a team for the betterment of the region.

“The ruling party through their leaders from the Niger Delta should put their house in order and work for the interest of the region. These leaders are not working together for the region and there is nothing the President can do about this, so it is the responsibility of the leaders to wake up and put their selfish interests aside.

“However, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency discontinue the legitimacy being given to the sole administrator. Buhari cannot claim to be fighting for the rule of law and at the same time indirectly supporting the appointment of a sole administrator in the Commission,” he said.

Also speaking, Publicity Secretary, South -South and South East Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), Edo state branch, Mrs. Clara Eboreme-Nwosu, said: “Akpabio must rise above board, he must realize that he is there for the people and all his actions must be tailored along the overall interest of the Niger Delta people because what he has done right now is an ill-advice to the President, even his body language immediately the sole administrator was announced clearly showed that it was with his expectation which betrays the hope Nigerians want from him.”

As a way forward, she said: “The president should consider the immediate and unconditional constitution of the NDDC Board so that the NDDC can function within the Act establishing it. The NDDC Act did not envisage even the setting up of an interim committee as was first done before this issue of a sole administrator.”

“The president should waste no time to consider the Board because it an interventionist agency like that is best regulated and managed by a board so we want the federal government to consider the immediate constitution of the board,” she added.

