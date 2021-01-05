NDDC Sole Administrator: PMB acted in line with demands of S’South Govs – Ijaw Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

IJAW Youths under the aegis of Ijaw Progressive Youth Leaders, IPYL have taken a swipe on those criticising the appointment of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa as sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC stating that the decision was made in line with the demands of the South-South governors.

The group in a statement on Tuesday, also condemned what it described as the continuous disparaging of the interventionist agency by politicians whom are hellbent on frustrating the ongoing forensic audit of the books of the commission.

According to the statement signed by Franklin Magada, Comrade Jackson Agbor and Sunny Clark, the group stated that they had to make their position known following the criticism that greeted the appointment of a sole administrator for the commission.

They also lamented what they described as the continuous maligning of the commission especially in respect to the ongoing audit, Interim Management Committee and sole administrator.

They said: “We believe these plots are sponsored by a section of disgruntled politicians from the region who see the NDDC as a cash cow to maintain their flamboyant lifestyle.

“We condemn the consistent pull him down syndrome that is currently prevalent in the region especially against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Gods will Akpabio and are in total support of the forensic audit.

“We also are of the position that President Muhammadu Buhari appointmented a sole administrator for the commission in line with the demands of the South-South governors and obedience to court orders to finalise the audit process.”

