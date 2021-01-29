NDDC Interim Administrator, Akwa commiserates with Okowa over father’s demise

Kindly Share This Story:

Interim Administrator/Chief Executive Officer, Niger Delta Delta Commission (NDDC), Barr. Emmanuel Effiong Akwa, has commiserated with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Okowa.

A press statement made available to journalists, signed by the Special Adviser to the Interim Administrator/CEO, NDDC (Media), Olorogun Jaro Egbo KSC, said: “I write to express my heartfelt and sincere condolences to your Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa on the passing to eternal glory of your beloved father and the patriarch of the Okowa dynasty of Owa Aliero, Delta State on the 27th of January, 2021 at the ripe age of 88 years.”

While also commiserating with the Ika Nation and the people of Delta State on the passage of Pa Okowa, he described the deceased as “a renowned educationist, peace builder and community leader of no mean repute.

Akwa continued: “Papa will be missed not only by his immediate family but everyone who drank from his fountain of knowledge and enjoyed the fatherly role he played in the lives of many.”

Furthermore, he called on those that Pa Okowa positively impacted their lives to continue in his footsteps and propagate the legacies that he left behind.

Adding: “No doubt, Delta State has lost an icon and we identify with all grieving at this time.”

“His glorious exit will no doubt leave a huge vacuum in the Okowa family and my prayers are with his relatives for the Almighty God to grant you the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” the NDDC boss said.



