NDDC: Group asks Buhari to halt Akwa’s secret employment

We’re not recruiting — NDDC

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Due process advocates, the Transparency, Accountability, Equity, and Unity Network have urged President Mohammadu Buhari to cancel the perceived resumption of secret employment in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) against due process.

But NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abisede, in the commission’s response said, “We are not recruiting to the best of my knowledge”.

The group in a statement Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, by Aniefiok Ibange, Publicity Secretary, said alleged clandestine NDDC employments which were halted under Akwagaga Enyia led Interim Management Committee (IMC) have resurfaced under Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator.

Ibange stated, “President Buhari should stop all NDDC employments until after ongoing forensic audit and to order an investigation into employment scandals that started with Akwagaga led IMC and has just resurfaced under Akwa, Sole Administrator.

“It is common knowledge that recruitments into the federal civil service follow laid down the due process as currently seen in different federal institutions including the military and paramilitary services.

“Unequivocally, any employment ongoing or done in the past that was not advertised and transparently processed in line with norms of the Federal Civil Service cannot be entertained in the NDDC of all places.

“The Sole Administrator and his Supervising Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio are warned to desist from going ahead, using Buhari’s name as cover by claiming the President gave them waiver to employ staff illegally.

“We know the President better and stand by him to conclude the forensic audit of the NDDC. We won’t stop insisting on due diligence till we are sure the employment of our people into NDDC is done transparently.”

