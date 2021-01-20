NDDC alleged employment scam: IYC calls for swift attention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide has waded into the alleged employment scam rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, calling for swift interventions.

In a statement issued at Ijaw House in Yenagoa, by the Council’s Spokesman Comr.Ebilade Ekerefe, the group stated that it was worrisome to imagine that duly employed and documented youths of the region have been left stranded for over a year.

The group said: “If indeed duly qualified youths of the region were employed and documented by the NDDC since August 2019, it stands to reason for them to be promptly deployed to resume.

“As a group reputed for transparency and fairness, we cannot turn a blind eye to such display of oppression and inhumanity meted on our brothers and sisters who are stakeholders as well in the region.”

“In the meantime, we at the IYC had also received rather disturbing news of the passing of some of the beneficiaries of the said 2019 employment due to depression occasioned by the long fruitless wait, having resigned from their former jobs following successful documentation with the NDDC.

“We, therefore, urge the Honorable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to direct the swift release of the deployment letters to the affected staff to avoid brewing crisis and unrest in the region.

“More so, this as a youth empowerment scheme was made possible only due to the sacrifices made by prominent Niger Delta freedom fighters like those of Major. Jasper Isaac Adaka Boroh.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: