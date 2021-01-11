NDDC: Aggrieved Niger Deltans want court to reverse Akwa’s appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

Four concerned and aggrieved Niger Delta indigenes, Messrs. David Odeli, Anino Ajemigbogho, Adidi Preboye, and Albert Edumogiren, have on behalf of themselves and others, approached the Federal High Court Holden at Warri, Delta State, seeking an Order directing that the name of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa announced by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Interim Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, be reversed, “as same offends the law establishing the 4th Defendant (NDDC)”.

In the Originating Summons of Suit No. FHC/WR/ CS/4/ 2021, the aggrieved Niger Deltans cum plaintiffs, contended that the appointment of Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of NDDC on December 13, 2020, “is unlawful and alien to the Act creating NDDC and other relevant laws”.

The plaintiffs through their Counsel; Maxwell N. Uwaifo Esq. and Akpabo Prince Eferhurobo, in the Originating Summons dated January 8, 2021, also want the Federal High Court to among other reliefs, issue an Order directing President Buhari to make an appointment of the Highest Ranking Officer of the NDDC as Managing Director of the Commission, pending the appointment of a Substantive Board under the law.

While correspondingly seeking an Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining Mr. Akwa from Acting or parading himself as the Interim Sole Administrator of NDDC, they want an Order directing President Buhari to make fresh nomination/appointment of a Substantive Board under the law/Act creating the NDDC and send same to the National Assembly for screening/confirmation.

