NCC mourns loss of staff, family in auto crash

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed shock and deepest grief over the loss of its staff, Mr Nuhu Hamman’Gabdo in a road accident.

A statement signed by Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Hamman ’Gabdo died alongside his wife, four children, his niece and driver in an accident that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, along Nasarawa-Abuja Expressway, while the deceased and his family were returning from his country home, Serti in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Until his death, Hamman ’Gabdo was a Principal Manager in the Human Capital and Administration Department of the Commission.

The entire Board, Management and staff of NCC express their deepest grief over the incident and commiserate with the entire family, relatives and friends of the deceased.

The Commission prayed the Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in His bosom and urged the entire its staff and the deceased family to find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

