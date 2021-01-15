National Butchers Union, Delta State Chapter Swears In New Exco

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Adidi Emerges Chairman

By Victor Arjihromanus

The President of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria, High Chief John Osemede Adun aka Bob Izua, has inaugurated the executive committee of Delta State Chapter of the union.

Comrade Isaac Adidi emeged as Chairman, Comrade Atunusha Pope was elected secretary while Mr. Okwudili Chime and David Emeigho got the position of first chairman and second vice chairman respectively.

Other members include Mr. Ohwobeno O. Henry Treasurer, Mr Izuna Aniebuka Financial Secretary, Snr. Apostle Dr. M.L. Ugbobor Snr. Adviser, Asiwaju Salami Olaniy Auditor, Samuel Idhomi Speaker, Mr. Okakoso O.George Organizer, Mr. Akpoili Lukeman Provost, Mr. Ujoma Julius PRO, Madam Queen Onobrorhe Women Leader, Alhaji Tanko Abdulahi Chairman Delta North, Mr. Godwin Emujakpo Chairman Delta Central, Mr. Sunday Obasi Asst. Organizer, Mr. Dolor Joshua Asst. Secretary, Gloria Ozah Asst. Women Leader, Isaac Emuakpeje Asst. PRO, Mrs. Mary Agbede Asst. Welfare Officer, Ogochukwu Okafor Ex-Officio, Anthony Uvo Ex-Officio and Mr. Felix Eregare also Ex-Officio.

Adum advised the former exco, the newly sworned in exco led by Comrade Isaac Adidi and the entire members of the Delta State Chapter of the union not to be involved in any divisive measure against the leadership of the body.

He stressed that unity is fundamental for the successful and seamless operation of any union.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for approving N50million revolving fund for the former leadership.

He advised the butchers to support the Okowa administration to achieve the vision of a stronger Delta.

Adum also declared that the only recognized butchers’ body nationwide is National Butchers Union and not a splinter group known as Delta Butchers Union.

According to him, the National Butchers Union has been in existence for over 20 years. He hinted that the union is officially registered and recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He revealed that the Delta State Branch of the Union deviated in the past by failing to conduct elections after the official tenure had elapsed.

He called on all Deltans and non-Deltans alike to recognize the newly inaugurated executives led by Comrade Isaac O.K. Adidi (Chairman), Comrade Atunusha Pope (Secretary), Snr. Apostle (Dr.) Mesakoru Ugbobor Snr. Adviser, Vice Chairman and Wilson Macaulay as the Media and Publicity Director.

Adum assured the new leadership of his support and advised the new chairman to carry all the members along.

Chairman of the occasion, His Royal Majesty Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien, Asagba of Asaba represented by Obi Dr. Ben Ugboko warmly welcomed all members of the association to Asaba and urged them to feed the nation with healthy meat.

READ ALSO:

He promised to give the union all the necessary support anytime the need arises.

In his acceptance speech, Adidi pledged to be sincere and liberal in the execution of all programmes.

He promised to work effectively to ensure that standard abattoirs, both private and public all over the state makes available safe and hygienic beef, goat and pork at all point of sales across the state.

He promised a welfare policy that will lead to the reduction of debts owed by butchers in Delta State.

He also pledged total restructuring of the beef market to encourage decency and excellence.

Adidi thanked all dignitaries present, especially the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, High Chief Arthur Okowa, who was the father of the day, Chairman of the occassion Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba represented by Obi Dr. Ben Ugboko, special guest of honour/President of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria High Chief John Osemede Adum, HRM, Orhue 1 the Orodje of Okpe, represented by Chief Hero Omwirhiren, Uriri of Okpe Kingdom, Chief James Augoye, represented by Victory Ukeredi, and Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman Elders Advisory Council represented by Arch. Oyovbaire Jr. among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: