NAS provides C’River community free potable water after 30 years

…we have been without potable water for decades – indigene

By Ike Uchechukwu

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Pyrates Confraternity at the weekend Commissioned a water project at Ikot Offiong Ambai, Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State.

Vanguard learned that the community which sources its potable drinking water from police College Akpabuyo has been without water for decades until two years ago when a private borehole was sunk in the community and the water was also sold to them making life very difficult.

But with the Commissioning of the water project by NAS, the people disclosed that life has been made easier and better as they no longer have to go the long distance to get water neither do they have to pay for it.

Speaking shortly after the Commissioning,Second Vice President ,Pyrates Confraternity ( Frigate Deck ) Dr Amaku Asuquo said the aim of NAS was to make life better and more meaningful for the populace as their organization was poised to lifting others .

His words :”It is our lifestyle to lift others ,it is not in the cost but we want the right things to be done ,there are a lot of CrossRiverians and Nigerians who live in this community and we want to touch their lives by providing potable drinking water free of charge .

“The sole aim is to give water to the community and in doing so bring them succour.We have given scholarship , palliatives and other project for free and at no cost and we will do more just as we decided to give free water to the community at this time .

“If you look at the season ,it is quite essential ,the community goes through a lot to get water . Water is highly essential ,we thought it right to embark on this project to make life easier for the people living in the community .

“We are doing this alone (NAS,Frigate Deck )but we want the governnent to also reach out to the people to a to make life more simple ,it cost nothing to touch the life out our people because that is what really matters .

On his part the permanent Secretary , Ministry of Water Resources ,Dr Joseph Bassey lauded NAS , Pyrates Confraternity Frigate Deck for it’s kind gesture and magnanimity by reaching out to the people of Ikot Offiong Ambai through the provision of free potable water at no cost .

“The NAS has done excellently well,and we appreciate their effort because thier gestures impacts directly on the community ,this has shown that they are people orientated and have the will to lift others .

“hey have been doing a lot for communities not only in Akpabuyo ,it is laudable and the governnent encourages such and we implore well meaning individuals to emulate what NAS is doing as well as corporate and non profit organizations.

On his part the village Head of Ikot Offiong Ambai ,HRH Umo Okon Asikang said it has never happened before because the project was completely free.

” I really want to commend the leadership of the organization because this project will go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of my people .

” Water is life ,it has even turned into a utility ,so if anyone or organization decided to give it free,then they must be commended it is no small achievement because a lot of family spend money to buy water here and all that is now over courtesy of their ( NAS) magnanimity .

An indegene,Prince Itam said that they have been without water for years but two years ago a private borehole was sunk and they bought water from there .

He said with the Commissioning of the water project by NAS life has become easier and better for the people living in the community adding that the magnitude of their generosity as an organization is overwhelming .

