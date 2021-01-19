Nanna Yakubu’s book: A boost to tourism development in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Nanna Yakubu, a tourism professional with the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has made a major contribution to the development of tourism in Nigeria with her new book, “Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges” which is designed in line with the curriculum of Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

The book, written to meet the requirements of the curriculum on Tourism Studies as an entrepreneurial subject for senior secondary schools, is divided into three broad parts: Introduction to Tourism Studies, Tourism Operation and Tourism in Nigeria. The author affirms that the seminal work also satisfies other professional certificates in tourism, especially for students of polytechnics, colleges of technology and universities.

Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges printed by Seyinath Production, Jos and published 2020 is structured into 186 pages, covering a wide range of topics such as Future of Tourism in Nigeria, Components of Tourism, Structure and Organisation of the Tourism Industry, Benefits of Tourism to a Nation, Entrepreneurship, Career in the Tourism Industry and Youth Tourism Activities, Investment Opportunities in Nigeria Tourism Sector, Safety and Security of Tourist, Marketing Tourism, Tourist Attractions/ Community Events/ National Parks, and Factors Hindering the Growth of Tourism in Nigeria.

The author also explores some popular cultural festivals that will appeal to prospective tourists through a captivating narration of national and community events such as the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), Argungu Fishing Festival, Osun Osogbo Groove Festival, Calabar Carnival, Jos Carnival, Eyo Masquerade Festival, Mmanwu Festival, Ogidi Yam Festival, and Gani Cultural Festival.

Having served as a member of several committees on tourism development at Federal, State, and Community as well as professional bodies, the author evidently brings a wealth of experience to bear in her handling of the subject matter. As a tourism professional, she has also featured as a resource person to educational regulatory and development bodies like NERDC.

In the foreword, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Folarin Coker observes that “ The author has provided the reader, whether student, tourism practitioner, an interested reader or tourist with an abiding interest in the Nigerian sector, very educative and useful information and guidance…Our quest for lifting this industry to be at par with our competitors in other parts of Africa can only be achieved with deep knowledge of the industry, its contemporary best practices and ethics.

Nanna Yakubu’s engaging presentation style is enhanced through the simple diction of her discourse which encapsulates pictorial and statistical illustrations. The attractive glossy cover design also adds to its high aesthetic quality. Introduction to Tourism Studies contains pictures of tourist attraction cites such as Gurara Waterfalls, Niger State, the most beautiful palace in West Africa, Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Okene, Kogi State, Kahwang Basalt Rock Formation, Jos, Owu Waterfalls, Kwara State, Enemabia Warm Spring, Benue State, Three Sisters Rock, Adamawa State and Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, Nassarawa State.

In one of the blubs, the AG Director-General, NIHOTOOR, Dr. Momoh A.M. Kabir describes the book as a “Refreshing contribution to the advancement of Nigerian Tourism Education generally.” Another endorsement in celebration of Nanna’s novel effort comes from the President of the Archaeological Association of Nigeria, Professor Joseph Mangut who recommends the book saying: “This book covers the entire scope of tourism development in Nigeria as it is expository, revealing and an in-depth study, lending credible insight into the correct processes of tourism development in Nigeria.”

