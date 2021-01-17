NAF gunships destroy 6 gun trucks, Boko Haram backup in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi— ABUJA

After successfully repelling a Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of seven gun trucks by a combined ground and air operations, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday night, obliterated additional six gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists, who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in the attack.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said so, adding, “This occurred on the night of January 15 through to the early hours of January 16 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of Boko Haram/ ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

READ ALSO:

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than six additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace.

“Several other terrorists were mopped up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great nation.

“We shall not relent until normalcy is restored not only in the North-East but also in every other troubled part of our beloved country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: