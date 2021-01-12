N197.2m theft: EFCC slams 21-count charge against 2 female bankers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has preferred a 21-count charge against two female bankers, Olawunmi Audu and Glory Michael Sado, before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, for allegedly stealing about N197.2 million from the account of a customer.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the Defendants conspired and transferred the sum of N197.2 million from the account of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd with number: 0772745307, which was domiciled with Access Bank Plc.

It told the court that the 2nd Defendant, Glory, who was the Relationship Manager of the company, is currently at large.

According to the charge which bordered on forgery and theft, the Defendants had between May and June 2018, allegedly transferred the funds to the account of a firm, Mikuch Global Ltd, which was operated by the 2nd Defendant.

They were alleged to have forged a document titled: “Access Bank Fund Transfer/Standing Order Form” with different serial numbers, with a purported signature of one Paschal Nwabueze Innocent, the MD of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd.

EFCC said the Defendants had by their action, committed offences that are punishable under sections 85, 287, and 364 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the scheduled arraignment of the 1st Defendants before an Abuja High Court at Zuba was stalled on Tuesday due to her absence.

When the matter was called up, her lawyer, Mr Aliyu Hassan, informed the court that she went for medical examination.

He, therefore, pleaded for an adjournment.

His request for an adjournment was not opposed by counsel to the EFCC, Halidu Mohammed.

Consequently, trial Justice A.O. Ebong deferred the arraignment till February 22.

Vanguard News Nigeria

