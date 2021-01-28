N100M suit against me for allegedly exposing Will sheer blackmail -Lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

LEGAL practitioner, Prince G. Akitoye, who is being sued for N100Million damages by Chief Gaskin Sobrasuaipiri for allegedly exposing a Will prepared by him has denied the allegations.

Sobrasuaipiri (Claimant) in his writ on Suit No PHC/2518/CS/2020 claimed that Akitoye (Defendant) was unprofessional and negligent in handling the Will and in so doing exposed it, caused him trauma, pains and put his life at risk.

But the Defendant in his Statement of Defense, save for preparing the said Will, denied the Claimant’s claims, describing the suit as a mere act of intimidation and blackmail to deny him outstanding N3.3Million cost for preparing the Will.

The Statement of Defense read in part that, “Save as except hereinafter expressly admitted, the Defendant denies each and every allegation contained in the Statement of Claim as if they are set seriatim and specifically traversed.

“The Claimant decided to fabricate unfounded allegations, all because the Defendant insisted on the recovery of the outstanding N3.3Million after paying the deposit of N200,000 from total service charge of N3.5Million.”

The Defendant denies any negligence in handling of the Will, stating he, “handled the assignment in a professional manner to the satisfaction of the Claimant who is the Testator present when Witnesses were signing the Will and further personally deposited the Will in the Probate Registry”

Prince Akitoye further stated, “The Defendant had threatened to run me out of Port Harcourt if I so asked him for any money. I have also raised a suit against him to claim my outstanding sum of N3.3Million with interest running.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

