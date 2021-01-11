My plan to take over Nigeria – Rising jeweller, Godsontheplug

Kindly Share This Story:

Since his name became associated with custom-made luxury jewellery, Godson Umeh has become like a goldfish that has no hiding place.

Presently, Godsontheplug, as he is popularly known, is the go-to man for celebrity custom jewels. With a list of valued patrons that include celebrities like Manchester City and England International footballer Raheem Sterlin, Russian model Anastasia Kvitko and most recently, Nigerian music sensation Zlatan Ibile, there is no room for doubt about his credibility.

The 24-year-old British-Nigerian, in a recent interview, disclosed his motivation for venturing into the art of jewel making and why he gives absolute dedication to his craft. “Getting to start my own brand as an entrepreneur definitely wasn’t easy and I wasn’t expecting it to be, but thinking of the freedom, the empowerment, that comes with being one’s own boss, I was inspired to take the jump,” he revealed.

While football was one of his pursuits a few years back, and while he is still a big fan of art and music, Godsontheplug’s focus at the moment is exclusively devoted to the making of custom jewellery, he claimed. “When I sleep at night, my dreams would always be about the piece I should make next. I love what I do because getting to see beautiful and stunning things is wonderful and satisfying,” he enthused.

When he started Godsontheplug business, a few years ago, it was a business offering a wide range of service that include luxury products like watches and jewellery. Umeh has since narrowed his interest to custom-made jewellery and has since wormed his way into the hearts of clients who seek sentimental pieces.

“Sometimes clients approach me to make a piece in honour of a late friend or family member and I have watched people cry when they see a finished piece,” he reflected.

Having successfully carved a niche for himself in the custom jewellery market, Umeh has his eyes on expanding the Godsontheplug brand to every nook and corner of the world in the next five years. “I hope to set up stores in major cities across the world,” he confirmed.

