My life is in danger, Ajasin’s daughter, Jumoke Anifowose alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

*They know if I die my case will die naturally

*Its a family issue, would be resolved— State party chairman

Dayo Johnson Akure

The daughter of the late former civilian governor of Ondo state and a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose has alleged that her life is in danger.

Anifowose said in Akure that she has been receiving a death threat from some chieftains of the party in the state following her insistence to continue her court case against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The party in her Igboroko 1 ward two of Owo council area of the state had suspended her for alleged anti-party activities.

Leaders of the party said she was suspended for alleged “anti-party activities and for not making any contribution to the development of the party in the last four years

The letter also stated that she has not been attending party meetings in the last four years.

Recall that Anifowose had dragged governor Akeredolu to the Federal High Court in Abuja court challenging the validity of the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 20 primary election.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit filed by Jumoke Anifowose, an APC aspirant in the poll.

Justice Iyang Ekwo held that the case instituted by Olajumoke Anifowose was not filed within 14 days as was required for pre-election matters.

She was yet to appeal the verdict before her suspension by the party from her ward.

However, the matter good another turn when Anifowose told newsmen that her life was under threat saying some APC chieftain in the state had been after her to assassinate her in order for her case to die a natural death.

” They are after my life, I have been warned to stay away from the state, for now, they are planning to assassinate me, they know if I did the case would die.

“They have come to beg me, it was when I refused that they began the plan to get rid of me. But their plans have been exposed to me, I know all of them.

“There is nothing that can stop me from pursuing the case to a logical conclusion. I am going to the Appeal Court and Akeredolu will lose.”

Speaking on her suspension, Anifowose she had not been suspended because she had not been communicated officially by the party officials.

The former governorship aspirant added that she only read it on social media and denied being involved in anti-party activities.

” I am not suspended and I did not involve in any anti-party activities, it is Akeredolu and his people that worked for AA ( Action Alliance) in the last general election, he told me to join him in the anti-party but I refused, I am an APC person.

” l contributed so much to the party, it is what I build upon that all of them are eating today in the party, “

The state Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin played down the issue describing it as an internal affair that would soon be resolved.

Adetimehin said ” There is no crisis in our party, there may be a misunderstanding among us but it shall be resolved soon, I wont engage anybody in media assault.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: