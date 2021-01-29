Breaking News
Translate

My husband tried to poison me, woman seeking divorce tells court

On 1:39 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

A school teacher, Rebecca Meina, on Friday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve her marriage, on grounds that her husband, Matthew attempted to poison her.

A school teacher, Rebecca Meina, on Friday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve her marriage, on grounds that her husband, Matthew attempted to poison her.

Meina, who resides in Karu, FCT, in divorce petition said:” my husband and I have not been on good terms because of the problems we have been encountering in our marriage.

“I was forced to move to my parent’s house. My husband spiked my drink in an attempt to poison me.I survived that by the grace of God,”   she alleged.

READ ALSO: Court dissolves 38-year-old marriage, asks husband to vacate home

She also told the court that she was also kidnapped and tortured.

“My husband has undiluted hatred for me. After the kidnappers released me. I was advised to seek for divorce,” she said.

Responding, Matthew, denied all the allegations.

He pleaded with the court to grant his wife’s prayer for divorce, saying “I am also fed up with this marriage “.

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega, adjourned the matter until Feb. 9 for judgment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!