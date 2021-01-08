My fashion brand is set for 2021 debut, says super blogger Ambsrowan

Kindly Share This Story:

Instagram influencer Amber Rowan is set to take the New Year by storm as she hinted at “plans and designs of my activewear collection” to be launched in 2021.

Amber, known famously online as ambsrowan, made the disclosure while speaking about her plan for the future. “My future plans are to broaden my collection whether it is within the fitness industry or branching out into loungewear everyday fashion,” she said.

This development, when it materialised, will be the latest phase of metamorphosis of brand ambsrowan. Amber who grew up in Ireland and started life as a cabin crew of an airline after she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management, had drawn copiously from her travel experience in her blogging about fashion and fitness; this has helped to establish her reputation as a very resourceful content developer, and propel ambsrowan, her brand name to social media popularity, especially in the fashion and fitness niche.

Giving further insight at how she arrived at her present watershed, she narrated:

READ ALSO:

“My ambition as a child was to work as a flight attendant. And indeed, travelling gave me the opportunity to widen my vision of what is out there for me. Nonetheless, I always wanted to take control of my life, I always yearned to own a business.”

Continuing, she revealed: “Training has always been a big part of my life as a hobby. So I have a natural interest in it. And lately, more ladies have taken to the gym and I find that so empowering. But during the lockdown, when it was impossible to use the gym, I was motivated to seek something else to look forward to. This led me to shop online for new activewear, then I started researching materials for my own brand.”

Ambsrowan was not ambiguous about how she is going to deploy her presence and influence online in 2021. Her focus, she hinted, will be on making a statement in the fashion industry, a goal she hope to achieve by “being more creative with social media posts and concentrating on driving that growth.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: