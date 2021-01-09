Music act, Dezign floats record labels, hopes for better year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding music act, Ogheneovo Dezign Clever known as Dezign in the music circles has expressed his readiness to entrench his influence on the scene by launching his own record label known as Dezignation Global Entertainment Limited, with the core objective of creating the next generation of music stars.

While “Gracified”, Dezign Ovo’s debut 7-track EP released in May 2020, featuring top guns like Bracket of ‘Yori- Yori’ fame, Jaywon, Joel Amadi and Orezi, is currently enjoying massive downloads on all digital platforms the Urhobo boy from Ughelli North L.G.A Delta state hopes for a better 2021.

Dezign recently participated in a TV reality show and emerged winner with a Benz C350, brand new car. In 2010, he moved to Lagos to pursue his solo musical career with MVP Records, a label owned by Ochuko Omiragwa and Micheal Okon.

His debut effort,‘Paradize” came in 2013 and attracted ample reviews in the media, earning him four nominations at the South-South Music Awards (SSMA). Dezign’s Paradize won the video of the year at that award ceremony. Also in 2018, Dezign was nominated in two categories of SSMA and won Best Dancehall Artiste of the year.

Dezign started singing at the age of 12, listening to the likes of Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Wyclef Jean, Cocoa Tea among other music legends who ignited his love for reggae/dancehall music.

