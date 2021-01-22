Breaking News
Mukhy takes us on cruise on new video of debut single, Julie featuring Glitch
Budding Nigerian rapper/singer, Mukhy gives more range to his debut single, Julie with the release of a sultry and groovy cruise video featuring AfroPop act, Glitch.Directed by DabbyDabz, Mukhy decides to take a break and go on a vacation – “all work and no play…” they say. The video is set on a cruise ship in Dubai (on the coast of the Persian Gulf) where he parties and gets goofy around friends who are equally ecstatic and ready to party.

Mukhy serves his alluring looks and sexy body amidst attractive and well-endowed ladies on his cruise. Julie’s video is vibrant, yet cool and optically appealing.

Julie is an Afrobeat jam with a tasteful finish over dancehall synths & drums for a boastful and uplifting new tune.  Mukhy eulogizes a female character (Julie) who is the center of his world with notes of assurance of a life of luxury and affluence should she agree to share the rest of her life with him.

The 25-year-old Osun State indigene finished with a first-class in Chemical Engineering from the University College of London, and a distinction from Imperial College for Masters.

Julie was produced by Jaemally Beatz and is out today, January 22nd, 2021 on all platforms.

Watch the Julie video on YouTube here.
You can follow @naijaposhboy (Mukhy) on Instagram and Twitter

