Mukhy takes us on cruise on new video of debut single, Julie featuring Glitch

Mukhy serves his alluring looks and sexy body amidst attractive and well-endowed ladies on his cruise. Julie’s video is vibrant, yet cool and optically appealing.
Julie is an Afrobeat jam with a tasteful finish over dancehall synths & drums for a boastful and uplifting new tune. Mukhy eulogizes a female character (Julie) who is the center of his world with notes of assurance of a life of luxury and affluence should she agree to share the rest of her life with him.
The 25-year-old Osun State indigene finished with a first-class in Chemical Engineering from the University College of London, and a distinction from Imperial College for Masters.
Julie was produced by Jaemally Beatz and is out today, January 22nd, 2021 on all platforms.