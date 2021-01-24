Mother dies on spot hearing death of 3 children involved in AAUA accident

Kindly Share This Story:

***Pregnant woman, ex-SUG president die

***University postpones examinations indefinitely over truck accident in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three of the victims crushed to death by a truck in Akungba Akoko, Ondo state on Saturday who are undergraduates of the Adekunle Ajasin University are of the same parents.

Two of the students are final year students of the university.

An articulated truck loaded with cement lost control due to brake failure and rammed into business centres and shops near the university gate at about 6 pm.

No fewer than 15 others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The truck was said to be coming from Obajana in Kogi state and, while descending the hill few metres to the university gate, rammed into the business centres, shops and buildings along the roadside.

It was gathered that many of the victims were in the business centres and shops transacting business.

Vanguard gathered from the university community that the mother of the three siblings died on the spot on hearing the tragic news of her children’s death.

The authorities of the university was yet to come up with the number of the casualties and the identities of the students involved in the crash.

Many of the victims had their bodies mutilated.

The crash caused traffic gridlock at the busy road as many of the vehicles were held for hours in the town.”

Ex-SUG President dies too

A former Student Union President of the university, Adesomoju Samuel Tobi popularly known as “Sampraise” was said to be one of the victims in crash

Reports had it that his body was discovered at the mortuary after the unfortunate incident.

He was a 500 level law student before his demise .

One of his friends, Iyantan John confirmed this on his Facebook page.

Iyantan said, ”The ugly events that happened yesterday in Akungba community will not concern the ‘Authorities’ that is why these incidents continue to happen often and often.

“The most painful thing is that I lost a brother who is so dear to me. Former SUG President and 500level law student, my acquaintance while in AAUA. May God console his family and the families of the late students.

Youths prevents govt’s delegation from entering Akungba.

A government delegation to Akungba Akoko to get first-hand information of the accident was prevented from entering the university community by some irate youths

The government entourage includes the Chief of Staff, Mr Olugbenga Ale, the Pro-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Dr. Tunji Abayomi among others.

The youths who were chanting songs stopped the delegation at Iwaro Junction, Akungba Akoko, stating that the government has neglected the community as no efforts were made to curb incessant accident.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Bolaji Salami, was allowed to enter the community with his vehicle while his securities details were not allowed and they had to trek.

AAUA VC visits accident scene, wants heavy-duty vehicles barred on Akungba/lkare road

The Ag Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olugbenga Ige, has visited the scene of the accident that occurred last night in the community were many lives were lost.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, expressed displeasure at the incident.

Professor Ige who commiserated with the families of victims described the trailer accident as a tragedy on the part of host community; the Management of the University and the Nigerian Students at large.

He expressed displeasure while noting that some students were affected in the tragic incident, adding that colleagues of the deceased have been placated not to take law into their own hands.

“Sadly, it is a tragedy to the Community and all Nigerian Students. It is painful some of our students were involved and sadly they lost their lives for coming to school to learn and to get themselves educated.

“The last one that happened, we had to constitute a Committee whose recommendations we have implemented”

“The committee recommended that roadside trading should be banned and the community market should be relocated and it was complied with”

While proffering a lasting solution to the incessant trailer accident, Prof. Ige said the hilly route of the community, near the Institution, should be stepped down.

He also opined that heavy-duty trucks should be barred from plying the route.

He, however, urged the irate youths to eschew violence, saying assiduous efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

University postpones examinations, describe incident as shocking, sad

Authorities of the university has described the death of its students in an accident involving a truck as shocking and sad.

Its Acting Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa in a statement said the authorities has therefore postponed the examinations scheduled to start on Monday 24th January, 2021 till further notice.

It also commiserates with the University community, the families, victims and people of Akungba Akoko over this unfortunate incident.

The statement said “The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko received with great shock the news of an accident involving a Dangote trailer which occurred in the evening of today Saturday 23rd January, 2021 in which some of our students sadly lost their lives.

“Management commiserates with the University community in particular and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident. Management had also informed Government about this unfortunate incident and we are working with Government to prevent a reoccurrence.

“Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, Management has directed that the main gate should be closed with immediate effect. Staff and students are therefore requested to make use of the following:

Sports Center gate, Guest House gate, Eastern gate.

“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday 24th January, 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice.

“We appeal that our students should remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

“The University and the Ondo State Government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road.

The statement said “Once again the University Management commiserates with the University community, the families, victims and people of Akungba Akoko over this unfortunate incident.

Ondo APC commiserate with AAUA, parents

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as appalling the incessant bloody accidents that occur around the State-owned university.

The chapter sympathised with the bereaved families, and the university community over the unfathomable loses. It prays God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

This was contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party Alex Kalejaye in Akure.

“The pain of losing a dear soul, moreso, a student, on whom the struggling parents must have expended so much resources and time, could better be imagined.

“We appeal to owners of trucks and articulated vehicles to ensure their vehicles are in good condition behind putting them for commercial engagements.

“lt is also pertinent that drivers are sufficiently trained, and cautioned against all forms of recklessness, particularly within towns and cities.

“lt is our view that the Ministry of Works should consider constructing bumps along that road, and others that constantly put the lives of our people in danger, to compel reduction in speed of articulated vehicles.

“The chapter prays for peace and wellbeing of the residents of the Sunshine State, urging them to be security conscious at all times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: