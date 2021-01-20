Breaking News
More than 15m doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in China

COVID-19 Vaccine: Rate of infection to determine distribution — NPHCDAMore than 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in China since the country launched its vaccination programme in December 2019, China’s health authorities said on Wednesday.

Wang Bin, an official with the National Health Commission, said this at a news conference in Beijing.

After vaccinating key population groups, including medical personnel, transportation workers and workers at border ports, China will push forward mass vaccination at a steady pace, said Bin.

To ensure the vaccination programme progresses smoothly, the country’s health authorities have sent groups of medical experts to help regional authorities develop practical vaccination plans, said Wang.

In addition, the vaccination procedures have been strictly standardised and full precautions are taken, said Wang.

Wang added that the recipients’ health conditions were checked, their identities verified and the validity of the doses confirmed in accordance with procedure. (dpa/NAN)

