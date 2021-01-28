MOP merges with NYDG to pursue political, social, economic devt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The Movement of the People and Nigerian Youths Democratic Group had formed a voice of liberation to pursue the course of common Nigerians. The groups said that this course is long overdue and now is the right time to retrief Nigeria from the elites who have denied the poor the right to quality education, affordable houses, healthcare, employment and security expected of the government.

The groups also claimed that in spite of all the natural endowment placed in Nigerian soil, the country has remained under-developed since independence. They therefore call on Nigerians to join this peaceful and law-abiding movement that would bring about social, economic repositioning Nigerians are yearning for.

In a media chart with journalists in Lagos, Protem chairperson, MOP, Seun Kuti said that the merger of the Nigerian Youths Democratic Group (NYDG) with the Movement of the People (MOP) is to strengthen the struggle for the building of a political party of the toiling masses, youth and liberation.

“As the saying goes, “when people share the same ideology and viewpoints on issues, it is only a matter of time before they unite”. This is exactly what has developed with this merger of the NYDG with MOP. This is definitely not an opportunistic merger between strange bedfellows, typical of the Nigerian ruling elites; this unity is based on ideology, socialist and class oriented programmes, and desire to build a mass political party of the masses and youth. This is one of the clarion calls of the #EndSARS revolt, which is still ongoing.

According to Kuti, the NYDG was one of the political organizations that developed during the October days of the #EndSARS struggle and was sincerely oriented towards the problematic Nigerian Youths Democratic Party until they too confirmed its shortcomings and opted out, and set out to seek like minds.

Kuti said that the implication of this development is the struggle towards concretely building a changed political organization of the masses and youths capable of taking political power from the ruling elites ganged up in APC and PDP, just got reinforced.

“The NYDG joining the MOP alliance is another major morale booster in the struggle towards registering the MOP in the consciousness of the Nigerian masses and youth and also seeking formal registration with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC”.

In addition, Kamal Adekola said that since independence leadership in Nigeria has refused to develop the country in spite of all the natural resources Nigeria is blessed with. “And this has reduced the country to one of the poorest countries in the world”.

According to him, this is the time for Nigerians especially the youths to do something for their future and generation.

