‘Money Follows Attention’ – Governor Of Africa (GOA)

With new acts coming onto the scenes of the Nigerian music industry, creating unique sounds across many genres, it is always a constant effort on the side of the artist to stay relevant to the fans and the media. Recent releases from popular acts such as Twice as tall (Burna Boy), Made in Lagos (Wizkid), A good time (Davido), Carpe Diem (Olamide) amongst many others has positioned many new acts into the bold but never stable limelight of the Nigerian music industry.

Top record producer and founder of Playnation Entertainment, Collins Oviawe, also known as Governor of Africa (GOA) speaking in an interview notes “talent is a great advantage, but can only be considered as such when it captures and holds attention. Many artists only have the opportunity of capturing attention but know so little on how to keep it” [He] further notes “…hard work is important and many young artists understand the advantage of staying in the face of the media (hopefully for good reasons) means, because everyone knows that money follows attention. Which is why artists should get to create more work bodies from Singles, to EPs (extended plays), to albums and they should also put an intensity on collaborations. Creating music alone helps you identify your unique sound, while allowing you to experiment with more, but collaborations really extend your reach”.

Local acts including Tems, Chike, Hot-Hot-Swagger, Omah Lay among many others still remain in focus of the fans as they’ve stayed on top charts and featured on impactful collaborations in the entertainment calendar of the year 2020.

With the rest of the year still open to more releases and collabs, the Nigerian music and entertainment space is positioned to rock not just the African entertainment space, but comfortably sit on the big screen of world entertainment.

