Modeling for Mai Atafo, Yomi Casual, my dream- Kelvin Ubana

For the fast rising Nigerian model Ubana Kelvin Effiom, he is determined to succeed in the fiercely competitive Nigerian modeling industry.

The Rivers State-born, in a recent encounter with Vanguard News, shares his major challenges and how he has been pulling through.

“My height has been the major challenge for me as a model. However, I go out of my way to practice and do better than tall models. It is also no longer news that most male models go through a lot to get noticed in the industry.

I don’t focus on modeling alone, I make music by the side, and I’m also working on my clothing line Kezankara collections. Someday, I hope to be one of Nigeria’s top designers and even excel in my musical projects,” he stated.

Continuing, Kelvin Ubana listed what changes he expects to see in the industry and policies he would like to implement if given the opportunity.

Hear him, “I’d rate the entire modeling industry poor because they do nothing to enhance the career for the youths, and also less income. If given the opportunity, I’d like to implement the policy of making use of our brands and models to value our African contents instead of importing from outside.”

An Alumni of the University of Calabar, Ubana, who doubles as a Video Jockey (VJ), dreams to work with top companies, designers like Gucci, Mai Atafo, House of Temmy, and Yomi casual.

Kelvin Ubana is also ready for the year 2021 as he is determined to start avoiding any excuse for procrastination, “part of my New Year Resolution is learning how to get things done on time. Procrastination is a bad habit; it has to stop.”

