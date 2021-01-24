Mmzy features Seun Kuti in new single “Animal,” exposes Alaba Mix

Kindly Share This Story:

On-the-rise Nigerian singer, Akachukwu Emmanuel Uche known popularly as Mmzy has heated up the polity with his new single “Animal” which features Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti. In the single which dropped January 15, 2021, both Mmzy and Seun Kuti took the Nigerian government apart for their ineptitude and inability to address many social and political ills besetting the country.

Mmzy who is signed to Kerae Records says he featured Seun Kuti in the single for his long history of activism, his mastery of saxophone and of course because he is a Kuti, son of the late Afrobeat legend and creator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

“The fight against oppression, maladministration and corruption in the land is in his DNA as the son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti who created Afrobeats. It was great working with him. He brought a whole new dimension to the single,” he said.

In the same interview with Potpourri, Mmzy narrated his experience with some unscrupulous elements of Alaba Mix. He gave an account of how he was duped and left in limbo.

“I started music back in Benin Republic in 2012. I recorded my first single “Amoureux”. Amoureux is a French word that means ‘Love”. I recorded the song and shot the video the same year. I promoted the song over there and through some of the Alaba production outfits. It was not easy. I still remember how I got scammed by an Alaba Mix outfit. I met a guy who claimed to be from Alaba Mix on the Internet, he told me he was into music promotions.

He said I should send money that he would promote my song in the Alaba Mix productions. I had to run around and gather cash and send it to him. At the end of the day, I did not see my song on any Alaba Mix production. I had to travel all the way from Benin Republic to Nigeria to find out what happened. It was really a rough process in the beginning.

The song titled “Amoureux” was his first official single in 2012. The video was shot in Cotonou, Benin the same year. In 2015 he dropped “Something to Show” and it was everywhere in the Benin Republic and his university. In 2017 he released “Tonight”. In 2019 he dropped a song under his label titled “Miracle Lover” and the video was shot by TG Omori. In 2020, he dropped “Social Distance, a collaborative effort, featuring Citiboi, Aboki-ibile and Sevn and another single titled “Wildin’>

