Miyetti Allah’s call for inclusion, ploy to infiltrate Amotekun — OPC

Kindly Share This Story:

*Vows to expose those opposing Amotrekun from South-West

By Dapo Akinrefon—LAGOS

The Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, on Tuesday, warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, to desist from its plot to infiltrate the South-West Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

It also expressed worry that those opposed to the success of the outfit were from the South-West region, adding that the perpetrators will soon be exposed.

Speaking against the backdrop of the call made by the group for the inclusion of its members and other ethnic groups in the southwest outfit, OPC expressed worry that MACBAN had created the greatest security challenges in Nigeria.

OPC said the call by the group was a plot to weaken the South-West security outfit and also put the region under perpetual security threat.

READ ALSO:

OPC’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, described the call as an attempt to overrun all the security architectures of the region.

Oguntimehin said: “OPC will never allow Miyetti Allah to set our region on fire. We cannot afford to see the South-West facing the kind of security challenges faced daily in the North-East and North-West.

“Our group will never fold its arms and see the South-West overrun by herdsmen and marauders. That is why we are warning leaders of the group to desist from their sinister motives and leave Amotekun alone in the region.

“What do these Fulani herders want from us? Do they want to weaken or polarise our security outfit? The call was irrational and unjust, and we will resist any attempt to soil the name of Amotekun.

“Operation Amotekun is a child of circumstance. It is the South-West arrangement to curb the spate of insecurity ravaging the region, and since its inauguration in Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti, the response has been encouraging.

“So, we need to support and encourage them in their quest to curb insecurity in the South-West.

“I want to commend the Director-General of the Oyo State Amotekun for standing firm in ensuring that Oyo State is safe for residents.

“I will also commend the governors of Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun states for championing the cause for South-West safety and security.

READ ALSO:

“And I want to appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to fast track the recruitment of the Lagos State Amotekun because from our investigations, it is sad that Lagos State still remains the most volatile state.

“There are signals that killer-herdsmen have invaded Lagos State. But it is also sad that the South-West is full of hypocrites.

“From our findings, a large percentage of the enemies of Yoruba race are within the nucleus of the South-West.

“Many of those behind the media propaganda against Amotekun are Yoruba and their target is to soil the image of the region.

“Many of those opposing Amotekun are prominent sons and daughters of the Yoruba race. And I want to assure all honest Yoruba sons and daughters that OPC will soon expose those behind the verbal attacks against the South-West security outfit.”

OPC’s stance is in reaction to the call by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, on Monday, for the inclusion of its members and other ethnic groups in Amotekun to overcome the language barrier.

It was not the first time. In February last year, following the public hearing on the Amotekun Bill by Oyo State House of Assembly, the leadership of MACBAN declared its support for Amotekun, but demanded inclusion in the outfit.

However, stakeholders, such as Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, assured that Amotekun was not for ethnic cleansing.

But MACBAN’s desire to be included was not to be.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: