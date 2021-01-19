Miyetti Allah cries out, says 20 members killed, burnt in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria,(MACBAN) has raised alarm over the gruesome killings of their members by members of Vigilante in Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

Deputy National President of the Miyetti Allah Association, Alhaji Usaini Yusuf Bosso stated who raised the alarm while speaking with Journalists in Minna, Niger State yesterday said in the past few months, twenty of his members were not only killed but were also burnt beyond recognition within the local government alone.

According to him, “twenty of our members have been killed by members of the Vigilante in Mashegu local government area and in most cases, their corpses were burnt beyond recognition by the suspected vigilante members.

Besides the killing, a victim of the dastardly act, one Malam Muhammadu Dabo said three of his children were killed and burnt beyond recognition in his presence.

Speaking in Hausa, Dabo declared, “I am one of the victims because three of my children were killed and burnt in my presence in Tashar Hajiya village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state by the Vigilante members.

“I was helpless as there was nothing I could do to save the souls of the innocent children,” he declared.

In a swift reaction, a top official of Vigilante in Niger state, Ahmed Gwani described the allegation as far from the truth adding that it is a calculated attempt to draw sympathy from the public.

According to him, “the accusation is weighty but baseless and it is just to cover up their own sins and draw unwarranted sympathy from members of the public because my members,(Vigilante) are law-abiding people and will not engage themselves in such criminal act more so that they are saddled with the responsibilities of protecting lives and property of all residents in Niger state no matter their political, religious and ethnic affiliations.”

Also commenting on the development, Niger state Government speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the investigation into the matter has begun adding that government will dig into the matter and find a lasting solution to the problem.

“Part of our responsibilities is to maintain genuine peace and promote peaceful coexistence amongst diverse group throughout the state,” he declared

