Mistress kidnaps lover’s three-month-old baby in Ondo

…Police arrest baby’s father for connivance

Dayo Johnson Akure

An apprentice with a fashion designers shop in Ondo town, Ondo state Temitọpẹ Adeniyi has reportedly kidnapped a three month old baby girl.

Reports had it that the apprentice was dating the father of the kidnapped baby, Wasiu Mamukuyomi.

The mother of the missing baby, Mrs Stella Babatunde while narrating her ordeal to newsmen in Ondo town said her husband Wasiu Mamukuyomi brought the Temitope to her as an apprentice.

Stella pointed out that her husband lied to her that the lady was his friend’s wife but she later found out that they were having illicit affairs

According to her “my husband brought the lady to me on the 3rd of December, 2020 to train her in tailoring”.

“But I noticed that the lady and my husband usually communicate on phone, whenever we were together in the shop”.

“On Saturday, 2nd of January, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS stand.

“But she never returned, as she escaped with the new born baby and my ATM card”.

“After disappearing with my baby, I put a call to my husband severally to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to pick my numerous calls”.

” My husband was almost lynched by irate mob, when he came back from work and did not show concern for the missing baby”.

“My husband was later taken to Ẹnuọwa police station in Ondo, where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend”.

“He also confessed that he was the one who rented a room apartment for her at Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child”.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro confirmed that the apprentice eloped with the baby.

Ikoro said that the father of the missing baby has been arrested following suspicion by the baby’s mother that he connived with the apprentice to kidnap their baby.

He added that police detectives are on the trail of the suspect and would soon apprehend her.

