Military jets bomb bandits in Kaduna forests, kill many

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Air missions conducted by the military over locations of interest in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state have led to the killing of many bandits.

Military sources said air platforms on Thursday conducted eight missions over identified bandit hideouts and other locations of interest around the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Saturday, that

according to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights were conducted over the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Akilbu, and Barebari, where normal activities were observed.

He said the situation was similar over Saulawa and Maguzawa; “At Farin Ruwa however, scores of bandits were sighted on motorcycles. They were duly engaged and neutralized by the fighter jet crew”.

“Other locations covered include Riyawa Sarki, Sabon Gida Riyawa, Bunu, Hayin Maidawa, Buruku, Ungwan Yako and adjoining settlements, as well as Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Sabon Fili, Maguza, Damari and Ngede Allah.”

“More armed bandits were sighted with herds of cattle along the track from Ungwan Yako to Kuduru. They were engaged and neutralized by the crew.”

“A night patrol mission was also carried out covering the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Olam Farms, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and parts of Kaduna metropolis. No suspicious activities were reported.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the pro-active efforts of the troops and personnel, commending their determination to remain on top of the situation.”

“Regular ground and air patrols will continue in identified areas of security interest,” he said.

