Military gears up to stop insecurity in 2021 — DHQ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, says the Armed Forces of Nigeria will deal with all forms of insecurity confronting the nation head-on in 2021.

Enenche told the Newsmen in Abuja that the military would continue to improve on its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to rid the nation of insecurity.

He said that securing the nation was a task that must be done, adding that everything including health, agriculture and economy depended on security.

“What we are doing is that we are using all possible approaches to tackle security challenges.

Also read:

“We are facing it head-on so that Nigerians should expect that banditry will reduce, terrorism will continuously be diminished to an appreciable level.

“For economic sabotage, the armed forces, particularly the navy are deploying platforms to enhance detection of economic crimes, particularly in our plain waters.

“On the whole, we are going to be very proactive,” he said.

Enenche said that the high command of the armed forces had decided to come up with reviewed strategies by looking at lessons learnt from operational challenges in 2020.

“From the lessons learnt, we draw them up and then begin to apply them.

“By the time we apply them, Nigerians should expect better results because we are flexible and amenable to changes and making plans with our projections.

“So Nigerians and Nigerian public should expect positive changes and improvements regarding kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: