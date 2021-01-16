Midwife warns against expectant mothers patronising quack birth attendants

Kindly Share This Story:

A Public Health Practitioner, Mrs Cecilia Uwaoma, on Saturday, advised expectant mothers to avoid patronising quack birth attendants in order to forestall unforeseen complications.

Uwaoma, a Midwife with Our Saviours Medical Centre, Ojo, Lagos, gave the advice after delivering one Mrs Adebimpe Said, of a baby “after the mother was rushed to the hospital from a traditional birth attendant that could not handle contraction complications”.

According to her, so many women have died through this process that good medical centres, such as the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) can handle with ease.

She said that from her findings, the woman had been in labour with the traditional attendant for three days, and was almost exhausted when she was brought to the hospital.

“It is for the good of the mothers to use the PHCs that are located around them than to patronise the unprofessional and quack birth attendants.

“Many of the deaths recorded through childbirths are from such places, due to their inability to handle complications that can arise in the process: This woman was due to deliver since Jan. 14 but because the attendant is unskilled, she could not deliver on that date.

“Mothers should not be scared by the charges in contemporary health institutions and then prefer to patronise the traditional birth attendant and quacks that pose grave dangers to them”, she said.

She added that the charges at the PHCs were next to nothing, but the lack of awareness and primordial beliefs were hindering most women from using such facilities.

She urged the mothers to register with certified health institutions on time, to enable them to benefit from good care and safe delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in Lagos state, childbirth services are prioitised in public health institutions throughout the state.

