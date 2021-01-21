Meet the Southern Queen, miss Ekwen Vivian Adaobi as she dazzles in new photos

Kindly Share This Story:

With the arrays of impacts created by iconic models and women across Nigeria, a fast rising Ekwen Vivian Adaobi has kept the fire of success burning, as she continues to make and take remarkable steps at advancing her modeling career as Beauty Queen.

As the reigning The Southern Queen, she has maintained an overwhelming dominance and has carved a niche for herself in modelling and pageantry. Hailing from Enugwu Ukwu in Anambra state and Applied Macrobiology undergraduate of Nnandi Azikiwe University, Queen Vivian has never declined in her undaunted commitments towards bigger and greater opportunities.

In truth, the uniqueness of her beauty is only on her face but in her style and character. According to her ” growing up for this beauty queen was normal as she was the regular girl next door. All changed when she bought the forms and was selected at the regional screening of the Southern queen beauty pageant competition. “The struggle was real and the competition was tight, everyone had something special about them that was different and I wondered how the judges were going to narrow it down to one Queen. Amidst all these, I tried to have faith and stay positive.”

READ ALSO:

Looking every inch like a model always, Queen Vivian’s elegance and charisma stands her out especially in public functions. Little wonder her beauty was described by an poet as `a mystery of divine creativity and a perfection of the portal’s hand`.

The 23 year old, whose project is Education The Right Of Every Child, said this during an interactive chat with AlexReports ” am glad to be celebrated as the beauty of the day in your famous online- media. Though I have great passion for modeling now but with this online profiling, am motivated to stand strong, I have been involved in runway, commercials, video vixen and other modeling jobs. The lanky model possesses a good body language that combines well with her statistics of Height 5.9, Bust 35, Waist 30 and Hip 40.

The young vibrant and delectable Beauty Queen has nurtured the dreams and ambitions of becoming one of the most notable models and actress of her times since her formative years. She contested for The Southern Queen Nigeria and was indeed a sight to behold on stage amongst other 25 contestants.

She had recently shared stunning photos of herself displaying her attractive Personality after her emergence. Queen Vivian Adaobi Ekwen whose hobbies are traveling, listening to music and watching modeling Programs has been described as a young icon of feminism, an Ideal brand ambassador for multinational agencies and a future mentor to several younger models in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: