Meet Jose Ardon, a Latino-American and executive VP of BE

As a leader in the network marketing field, Jose Ardon works as the Executive Vice President of BE, a Dubai-based technology company with an ecosystem of products focused on living life to the fullest.

BE is changing the lives of thousands by providing a global digital platform for everyone, regardless of background, skill-set, and experience. For Jose, this message couldn’t hit closer to home.

Growing up in a family that struggled to pay the bills, Jose understood the realities of poverty and longed for the day that he would be able to leave his hometown and change his circumstances. Convinced that knowledge was the one thing standing in his way, Jose moved to the United States at the age of 17 with only one hundred dollars to his name. He was determined to educate himself on what it would take to achieve success.

As Jose struggled to make it to the U.S., this determination motivated him. The sixth month journey was anything but easy, and he even had to stay in the desert for three days. However, the hope of the American Dream encouraged Jose to keep going.

Today, with over 15 years of experience in the network marketing industry, Jose has successfully accomplished every goal he has set for himself. He recalls, “I remember hearing a story from a motivational speaker about how his life was transformed and how he had become a millionaire through direct selling, having the freedom to be his own boss while earning residual income. That same time, I told myself I will become a millionaire, or I will die trying, but I will never give up.”

Jose set a specific goal of earning $120,000 in the next year. As his income skyrocketed from $24,000 to $120,000 well before the year’s end, he asked himself, “If my goal of $120,000 was possible, why not $10 million?”

Thus, Jose challenged himself to earn $10 million by the time he turned 30. After depositing his first million at the age of 27, he completed the goal shortly before turning 30. Rather than forgetting where he came from, Jose has gifted his parents a house and a car and plans to continue helping others with the success he has earned.

To that end, Jose has repackaged the American Dream as the “Latin Dream”, returning to his homeland to share the principles that got him to where he is today.

He says, He says, “We know that there are always visionary people in the world; however, BE founders are more than committed to their vision. For me, it has been the best vision I have ever come across in my 15 years of experience doing businesses.”

