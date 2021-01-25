Kindly Share This Story:

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, weekend, expressed commitment to change the narrative of maternal and child mortality indices in Lagos, just as he renewed his promises to provide affordable accommodation to the masses in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this while commissioning Nigeria’s first Edge-Certified Lagos State Eco-Friendly affordable public housing scheme, comprising 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows, unveiling a new Maternal and Childcare Centre, and the School of Anesthesia, located in Idale, Badagry Local Government Area, and Badagry General Hospital, respectively.

He said: “I am immensely proud to handover the newly constructed and equipped four-floor 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre, and the School of Anesthetic Studies, Badagry, to the people of Badagry.

“Maternal and child mortality is so close to my heart that I am ready to do everything within my personal and official capacity to put an end to it in Lagos State. In most developing countries including Nigeria, there are disturbing maternal, newborn and child mortality indices, but under my watch, Lagos State will change the narrative.

“Through consistent action and smart investments, our women will no longer die while giving birth; we will eradicate infant and under-5 mortality in our State.”

While noting that his administration would not pay lip service to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was taking steps to ensure that residents have greater access to all they need for a peaceful and prosperous life in every sphere.

The Governor disclosed that the facility, since commencement of operation late December, 2020, had recorded 3000 out-patient clinic attendance, adding that 49 normal deliveries and 60 caesarian sections were also carried out at the centre.

He said: “With the inauguration of this Maternal and Child Centre, the people of Badagry and adjoining communities now have increased access to quality and safe healthcare, reduction or even complete eradication of maternal and infant mortality as well as general improvement in all maternal and child health indices in this local government.

“All these benefits will in turn have a positive ripple effect on the development of socio-economic indices of Badagry.”

