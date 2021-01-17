Martins-Kuye’s death, a colossal national loss – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has expressed sadness over the death of one of its founding members and former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye describing his demise as a colossal national loss.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP commended the ex-Minister for his commitment and sacrifice to the development of Nigeria.

The statement read: “Senator Martins-Kuye, a member of the Third Republic Senate as well as our party’s candidate in the 1999 governorship election in Ogun state, was a highly courageous democrat and dedicated statesman, who sacrificed his time, energy and resources towards the stability and development of our nation.

“Senator Martins-Kuye was a thorough technocrat whose commitment and sense of duty as minister of commerce and industry as well as that of finance stood him out in service, particularly in championing landmark reforms to reposition the sectors.

“The contributions of Senator Martins-Kuye for the growth and development of our party remain indelible both in his home state, Ogun, and at the national level, where he played exceptional roles with other patriots in laying a solid foundation for our great party as well as the entrenchment of democracy in our nation.

“Our party commiserates with the Martins-Kuye family, the PDP fold in Ogun state as well as the people and government of Ogun state and prays God to comfort and grant us the fortitude to bear this loss.

The erstwhile Minister died Sunday morning at his Ogun State country home at the age of 78.

