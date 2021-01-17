MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for victory over Boko Haram insurgents

Kindly Share This Story:

…says insurgents must not be allowed to regroup

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has hailed the Nigerian Army for another successful onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The centre, in a statement on Sunday, said the insurgents suffered decisive damage but urged the troops not to allow them to regroup.

Recall that troops of Operation Tura Takaibango in conjunction with Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole, on Friday night, eliminated scores of terrorists and destroyed seven of their gun trucks in the outskirts of Marte.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, CATE said the recent outing is a reminder that the terrorists are not superior to the Nigerian state and will forever remain criminals.

According to Onoja, the war against insurgency is approaching the final stages and all Nigerians have their roles.

The centre, however, advised that fleeing terrorists should be pursued into whatever warren they run into and be visited with what they have invited on themselves.

The CATE, therefore, called on the inhabitants in adjourning areas to be exceptionally vigilant to new persons arriving in their domains, some of whom are fleeing terrorists with a penchant for seeking cover and treatment in nearby towns and villages.

