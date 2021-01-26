Breaking News
Manchester United FC striker Rashford fit after knee scare

Rashford,
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Manchester United FC Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford was fit for Wednesday’s Premier League match with Sheffield United.

Rashford had a scan on his knee after the FA Cup win over Liverpool at the weekend but the England forward is set to play as United try to protect their two-point lead.

“He trained this morning. He is available for selection.

“He tweaked his knee a little bit. We are looking strong, which is a good place to be,” Solskjaer told reporters Tuesday.  (dpa/NAN)

