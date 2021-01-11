Manager in court for alleged negligence

Kindly Share This Story:

A manager of a fashion house, Chika Evans, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, FCT, for alleged negligence.

The police charged Evans of Karimo, Abuja with negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant acted negligently when Mohammed Kabiru, a tailor working under him stole Brocade materials worth N1.8 million.

During Police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed that he was negligent.

Also read:

The matter, he said, was reported at Maitama Police station by the complainant, Julia Peters of Tsaba-Tseka street Wuse II, Abuja.

The offence, Adeyanju said, contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Anas Mohammed, admitted Evans to bail in the sum of N1.9 million.

Mohammed also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties who must have landed properties worth the above-mentioned sum and should live within court jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until March 8 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: