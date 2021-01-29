Breaking News
Man in court over alleged abduction of his 2 children

A 45-year-old man, Keneth Okoro, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the alleged abduction of his two children from the lawful custody of their mother.

Okoro, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, allegedly committed the offences on Dec. 19, 2020, on Atanda Street, Mafoluku area of Lagos State.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant abducted his 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son from lawful custody of their mother.

Ajayi also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that might likely cause a breach of public peace of law and order.

He said the act was against Section 24 of the Child Right Law of Lagos State 2015, and also contravened Section 277(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ajibade, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like amount.

Ajibade ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 4

Vanguard News Nigeria

