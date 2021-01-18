Man in court for allegedly duping LG workers N45 million in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 40-year-old man, Adepoju Taofeeq was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital for allegedly defrauding 186 persons the sum of over N45 million.

The defendant was said to have conspired with some bank officials to perpetrate the alleged crime by obtaining the sum of N45,293,916.00 from 186 workers of Irepodun Local Government.

Police prosecutor Fagboyinbo added that the defendant posed as a bank official and obtained money from the victims to repay loans he secured for them from the bank.

Fagboyinbo further disclosed that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in 2012 and July 2015.

According to the prosecutor, the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 422, 419, 516, 390(9) of criminal code cap 34 vol 11 law of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

Taofeeq pleaded not guilty to the four counts bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraud preferred against him by the police.

Defense counsel, S. P Ogundare pleaded with the court to grant the accused bail, assuring the court that he will provide credible surety to show his readiness to face trial.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele admitted the suspect to bail in the sum of N10,000,000.00 with two sureties and adjourned the matter till February 9, 2021 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

