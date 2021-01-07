Man allegedly absconds with company goods worth $150,000

Kindly Share This Story:

A man in his 20’s of Cameroonian origin has been accused of absconding with company goods worth $150,000 and a bounty of $5,000 placed as reward for anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

A complaint to the Houston police confirming the incident has been issued and his information was given as Alaryc Njia, with IG @espirituose while his facebook ID is Alaryc Njia.

Those with useful information have been asked to contact the Houston Police Department at +1713-884-3131 or contact +1346-774-4689

Efforts to reach him for his side of the story proved abortive as his IG handle was on private.

