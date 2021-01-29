Man, 68, in court over alleged N1.8m land fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 68-year-old man, Oyerinde Adebayo, was, on Friday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over an alleged N1.8 million land fraud.

Adebayo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 6, 2019, in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendant collected the money from the complainant, Mr Olajide Sunday, on the pretext that he would provide him parcels of land, which he failed to do.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by absconding with the money.

Okunade said that the offences contravened Sections 249(D) and 419(b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor then urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to assemble his witnesses.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

Oyebanji said that the surety must own a landed property, with a certificate of occupancy.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 8, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

