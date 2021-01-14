Vanguard Logo

Man, 25, in court for allegedly constituting public nuisance

The police, on Thursday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Bamigboye Seun, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of constituting public nuisance.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 6 at about 10:00 am. at Ise-Ekiti road, Ikere-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance in a public place.

He said that the defendant was about stealing a goat when he was apprehended by people of the community and handed over to security agents.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Mr Ekene Luke, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 11, for a hearing.

