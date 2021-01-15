Malta Guinness donates maize, Sorghum to communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

As part of its 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Malta Guinness, Africa’s Number One Premium, Non-Alcoholic Malt drink spent the weekend in Kaduna spreading goodness and nourishment to the Rigasa and Kudenda communities in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna. The brand donated hundreds of bags of Maize and Sorghum as well as cartons of Malta Guinness to households in Rigasa and Kudandan.

In attendance to receive the donations from Malta Guinness were Chief Gabriel Bagudu Galadiman (Sarkin Kudandan) JARMAN GBAGYI from Kudandan and Arc. Mahammed Aminu Idris Dangaladiman Zazzau. District head from Rigasa. Speaking at the event, Danjuma Bigun, Area Manager Kaduna, emphasized that Malta Guinness is committed to spreading goodness and fueling the greatness of every Nigerian. “We believe that our contribution will, in no small way, make a difference in the lives of the members of the community as we approach the festive season” he said.

According to Penni Vakkai, Head of North Division, Guinness Nigeria, “Malta Guinness is celebrating 30 years of nourishing Nigerians with goodness and vitality, and in the spirit of that celebration we are determined to share goodness with as many people as we can.”

“The leaders of Rigasa and Kudenda communities expressed gratitude to the brand for living up to its commitment to spreading goodness and impacting the lives of the community residents.

Malta Guinness has continued to spread goodness across Nigeria as it celebrates its 30th Anniversary, and it intends to continue doing so well into the festive season”.

