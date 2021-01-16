Liverpool ‘need to win’ against Man United ― Salah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye

Liverpool’s mercurial forward, Mohammed Salah has stated that the Reds “need to win” their North-West derby against bitter rivals Manchester United because of the high stakes involved.

The league’s top scorer with 13 goals, Salah expects the fiercely-contested fixture to have an extra edge, as both teams are currently well in the hunt for the title this season.

The Egyptian striker has a less than remarkable record against United, scoring only once in his past five meetings against the Red devils.

He has also hit a worrying patch, failing to score in Liverpool’s last three PL games, during which the Reds have also struggled for form, picking just two points from a possible nine.

As a result of Liverpool’s slump, United have jumped three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at the top of the table, with nine wins from their last 11 league games sending the Red devils flying.

Salah in an interview with Norwegian TV 2. said: “The game is really big at the moment, especially because now they are first and we are second,”

“They are playing well this season as well. It’s a good game but at the end of the day we need to win that game, I think that’s the most important thing.

“I always say it’s just one game, it’s only one game. But because this one, if they win they are going to be six points [ahead of Liverpool] and if we win we’re going to be the same, it’s a little bit special this game.”

The grim possibility of slipping six points behind Man United will be hard for Liverpool to stomach, setting up the stage for what could be an action-packed game.

Salah dubbed “The Egyptian King” by Reds fans, knows the supporters will be looking up to him to help improve the fortunes of the team, in order to maintain a proper title defence for Liverpool.

He said: “When I’m scoring goals and can help the team, that makes me happier,” he said. “When I don’t score and the team doesn’t win, that’s a nightmare!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

