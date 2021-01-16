List of entertainers who survived Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Chioma, Davido’s fiancée

The wife of Nigerian musician, Davido, Chioma Rowland, tested positive for coronavirus in 2020. Davido confirmed Chioma’s test result on Instagram back then. Chioma who had recently returned from the UK with her baby, was in quarantine for 14 days. She was asymptomatic before she was diagnosed with the disease.

Azadus, musician

Nigerian veteran singer, Olalekan Fadeyi popularly known as Azadus in June 2020 revealed that he had been infected with the deadly virus. He went on to share photos from the facility where he received treatment while appealing to Nigerians to take extra precautions as the virus was real.

Mr P, Hip Hop artist

Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct musical group, P-Square, shocked millions of Nigerians when he revealed that he had been infected with the deadly virus. The music star made the revelation via his Instagram page on Saturday, June 27, 2020. In a four minutes video, Okoye narrated the hell his family went through for three weeks because of the dreaded corona virus. He and his family, however, recovered from the sickness.

RudeBoy, Hip Hop artist

Paul Okoye, the twin brother of Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square, celebrated the last festive period in self isolation, after he tested positive to the dreaded virus, according to an update by him on Instagram on the first week of the new year. The singer announcing the development on his Instagram noted he has been under medical treatment for the condition since the last ten (10) days.

Jude Okoye, Music executive

Jude Okoye, the elder brother of both Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame, shocked a lot of music fans, when he announced he had just survived Covid-19, barely a week after RudeBoy, his brother, posted his own survival story on Instagram.

Others who made big headlines for contracting the deadly virus include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Alibaba, Victoria Inyama and Gbenga Adeyinka.

