LG polls: APC sweeps all 44 LG, councillorship seats in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC have won all the 44 Local government Chairmen seats in Kano State.

The party also clears all the councillorship seats across the 484 wards of the state. The Chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Prof. Garba Sheka disclosed this while declaring results of the last Saturday LG election in the state.

Prof. Sheka said the total of 2, 350, 577 was vote cast during the election. He said despite minor challenges encountered during the election process, the commission was able to conduct the election successfully.

Prof. Sheka commended the state Government for non-interference in the election activities from beginning to end just as he applauded the efforts of all security agencies, Civil Society Organizations and the general public for the hitch-free conduct of the election.

Recall that 12 political parties participated in the election. Meanwhile, in a related development, the Kano Civil Society Situation Room has adjudged the Saturday election as peaceful.

An interim report signed by the Lead Convener, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya also said the election recorded low turnout.

According to him, “The Situation Room observed that the conduct of the elections was relatively peaceful, as there was security presence in every polling unit.

“It was observed that there was a low turnout of voters in most of the polling units, especially among women and persons with disability.

ALSO READ: China GDP grows at slowest pace in more than four decades in 2020

“We acknowledged the important role played by Police, together with other security agencies, in securing polling units and curtailing few disturbances especially in a part of Sabon Gari Southward of Fagge LGA.

“Shortage of ballot papers in some polling units was reported, but quickly addressed by KANSIEC.

“COVID-19 Social Distance and other prevention protocols were not adhered to in most of the polling units.

“There were reports of underage presence in two polling units, but were quickly addressed through the intervention of the situation room,” Waiya however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: