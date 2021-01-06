LASU VC appointment: Concerned staff call for probe of committee

Kindly Share This Story:

A Group, identified as Concerned Staff of the Lagos State University, LASU, has called for the probe of the head of the Governing Council of the institution.

The group faulted the selection process for a new Vice-Chancellor.

It noted that there seems not to be a levelled-playing ground for all aspirants..

In a letter to the Visitor of the institution and the governor of Lagos, signed by Olalekan Akinloye ​​​​​​​​Olatunji Alonge with the heading, CALL FOR THE REMOVAL OF LASU PRO-CHANCELLOR AND CHAIRMAN OF COUNCIL FOR GROSS MISCONDUCT

The letter reads:

The controversy trailing the procedure of appointing the ninth Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University stems from obvious irregularities in the selection process.

The general belief among many stakeholders in the LASU project is that the head of the Governing Council who headed the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee is culpable in the irregular conduct of shortlisting candidates who were prima facie unqualified for the position of Vice-Chancellor.

He was the one who presided over both the 2015 and 2020 Joint Council and Senate Selection Committees. While the 2015 advertisement for the position of Vice-Chancellor required all the candidates to hold a Doctorate Degree, the requirement to hold a PhD degree in the institution’s 2020 advertisement for the position of Vice-Chancellor was conspicuously absent.

It thus appears that the 2015 Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee wanted to deliberately eliminate the former Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Obafunwa who possesses no PhD from re-applying, the 2020 advertisement by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee was made to intentionally accommodate another aspirant to enable him become eligible for the position. Apparently, there are different rules for different periods for the same position within the same institution.

One was also an Acting Vice-Chancellor in the person of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and all the other four shortlisted candidates except Professor Odusanya have their PhD degrees. By these, PhD and leadership experiences counted for nothing. By implication, Odusanya had a comparable enormous advantage over other candidates, despite his non-possession of a PhD, or comparative leadership experience. This is against the law of natural justice.

Another gross misconduct is the fact that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee grossly violated its own advertisement for the position of Vice-Chancellor when it shortlisted some candidates that were prima facie unqualified, and at the same time disqualified some other candidates for the same reason.

Professor A.O.K Noah was not shortlisted on the basis of the fact that his Professorship rank was yet to reach 10 years. However, Professor Kabir Akinyemi was shortlisted when his Professorship rank was also yet to reach ten years as advertised. It is hard to understand the logic for this disparities.

For privately protesting his exclusion from the original shortlist when Professor Akinyemi, who was equally unqualified was shortlisted, Prof. A.O.K Noah received a query from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. This is an attempt to silence Prof. A.O.K Noah from protesting further. This assertion can be verified from Prof. A.O.K. Noah.

Proceeding from the above, it is highly important for the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to Lagos State University to investigate the allegations made against the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee. If the allegations are factual, we urge that the Visitor should remove the names of those on the submitted list who were prima facie unqualified, then pick the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor from the remaining candidates from the list.

Vanguard News Nigeria

